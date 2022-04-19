Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Paramount To Provide Free Access Of Nickelodeon Content To Ukraine Refugees

In addition to their donation of $1 Million, Paramount Global is now enabling free access to Ukrainian language kids content on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. for the Ukrainian refugees.

Paramount To Provide Free Access Of Nickelodeon Content To Ukraine Refugees
Spongebob Squarepants Instagram/ @nickelodeon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 8:21 pm

Media company Paramount Global has initiated further things for Ukranian refugees. They are now focusing on providing them free access to Nickelodeon kids content on various platforms in Europe and beyond, according to the Hollywood Reporter. 

The company has previously announced $1 million donation to support humanitarian relief organisations. In addition to that, the company now plans to provide free Nickelodeon kids content access to the families who have fled Ukraine via Pluto TV channels, Linear Tv and YouTube channels of Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. 

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra Appeals To World Leaders To Help Children In Ukraine

Pink Floyd Releases Single After 28 Years Dedicated To The Ongoing War In Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher for Their Support

According to report, Nickelodeon will introduce Ukrainian language content on its YouTube for selective Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels that are available in Europe. The content will include the kids favourite like ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’, ‘Blaze and the Monster Machines’ and ‘PAW Patrol’. 

Paramount will also introduce a pop up channel in collaboration with Pluto TV in Ukrainian language called ‘Nickelodeon Ukraine Pluto TV’. The company said, “The channel is commercial-free and currently available for free to more than 30 (distribution) partners across Europe, including in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Nordics, Spain, France, Italy and Middle East/North Africa.” 

Pluto TV will also provide more than $2.5 million in free advertising to humanitarian organisations in the U.S. and beyond. Paramount said, the organisations are those “that can benefit from mobilizing and educating global audiences about the heroic work they are doing during these challenging times.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Refugee Nickelodeon Nick Jr Entertainment Paramount Picture Art And Entertainment Europe
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary