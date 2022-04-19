Media company Paramount Global has initiated further things for Ukranian refugees. They are now focusing on providing them free access to Nickelodeon kids content on various platforms in Europe and beyond, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The company has previously announced $1 million donation to support humanitarian relief organisations. In addition to that, the company now plans to provide free Nickelodeon kids content access to the families who have fled Ukraine via Pluto TV channels, Linear Tv and YouTube channels of Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

According to report, Nickelodeon will introduce Ukrainian language content on its YouTube for selective Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels that are available in Europe. The content will include the kids favourite like ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’, ‘Blaze and the Monster Machines’ and ‘PAW Patrol’.

Paramount will also introduce a pop up channel in collaboration with Pluto TV in Ukrainian language called ‘Nickelodeon Ukraine Pluto TV’. The company said, “The channel is commercial-free and currently available for free to more than 30 (distribution) partners across Europe, including in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Nordics, Spain, France, Italy and Middle East/North Africa.”

Pluto TV will also provide more than $2.5 million in free advertising to humanitarian organisations in the U.S. and beyond. Paramount said, the organisations are those “that can benefit from mobilizing and educating global audiences about the heroic work they are doing during these challenging times.”