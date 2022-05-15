Pankaj Tripathi: Never Felt The Need To Pursue A Flamboyant Lifestyle

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors working today. Tripathi is an incredible actor, as seen by his film performances. Tripathi also keeps his fans amused on social media in addition to his successful professional life.

In a recent interview, the 'Kaagaz' actor discussed his upbringing and how he never saw money.

In an interview with Times of India, Tripathi said, "I come from a humble background and even though my wife and I have been in Mumbai for many years, we've never felt the need to pursue a flamboyant lifestyle or a luxurious life. I don't think I will ever be able to take a big loan to buy a fancy car or a huge home."

The actor believes that happiness does not require a "extravagant amount of money." He went on to say that he was the son of a farmer who grew up in a small Bihar hamlet. As a child, the actor claimed that he had very little money.

“I have grown up understanding the value and vice of money and I don't think my outlook towards material wealth will change anytime soon. I believe you don't need an extravagant amount of money to be happy or comfortable in life. I always try to stay happy with what I have,” he shared.

Tripathi also addressed his struggles with show host Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' last year. He had said, “I came to Mumbai in 2004 and Gangs of Wasseypur happened in 2012. For eight years, no one knew what I was doing. When people ask me now, 'how were your days of struggle', that's when I realise that 'oh, those were my struggling days?'"

He had added, “At that time, I didn't know that it was a tough period. I didn't realise the hardship because my wife would teach kids, our needs were limited, we lived in a small house and she would earn so I lived easily. Mere sangarsh mein, Andheri station pe sona nahi include hua unki wajah se (I didn't sleep at Andheri station during my days of struggle, thanks to my wife)."

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi has recently appeared in films like 'Mimi,' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' '83,' and 'Bachchhan Paandey.' The actor is now preparing for his next part in 'Sherdil' and 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.'