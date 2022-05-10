Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Santoor Maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma Dies At 84

Music composer and santoor player, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma had been suffering from kidney-related issues. After being on dialysis for the last six months, he passed away earlier today due to a cardiac arrest.

Santoor Maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma Dies At 84
Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 1:12 pm

Music composer and world-famous santoor player, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84. Reports suggest that he had been suffering from issues related to the kidney. For over six months he had been on dialysis. He passed away earlier today due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Sharma was one half of the famous Shiv-Hari music composer duo. He, along with legendary flute player, Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, gave music in a lot of Bollywood movies in the 1980s-90s. Films like ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Chandni’ and many others had music by the duo.

Related stories

Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

Not just that, Sharma was instrumental in giving the santoor, once a little known instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, worldwide recognition. He got the santoor a classical status. He and his son, Rahul Sharma have spent their entire lives popularizing the santoor and performing on shows from across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Music Music Concert Classical Music Santoor Celebrity Death Shiv Kumar Sharma Rahul Sharma Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action