Santoor Maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma Dies At 84

Music composer and world-famous santoor player, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84. Reports suggest that he had been suffering from issues related to the kidney. For over six months he had been on dialysis. He passed away earlier today due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Sharma was one half of the famous Shiv-Hari music composer duo. He, along with legendary flute player, Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, gave music in a lot of Bollywood movies in the 1980s-90s. Films like ‘Silsila’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Chandni’ and many others had music by the duo.

Not just that, Sharma was instrumental in giving the santoor, once a little known instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, worldwide recognition. He got the santoor a classical status. He and his son, Rahul Sharma have spent their entire lives popularizing the santoor and performing on shows from across the world.

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

