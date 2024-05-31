Art & Entertainment

‘Panchayat 3’: Do You Know Neena Gupta-Raghubir Yadav Actually Fell Off The Bike During An Accident Scene?

Neena Gupta mentioned how shooting ‘Panchayat 3’ in the heat was physically challenging.

Instagram
Neena Gupta in 'Panchayat' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Neena Gupta currently features as Pradhan ji aka Manju Devi in third season on Prime Video show ‘Panchayat’. However, the actress recently mentioned how she felt like giving up every day since the show’s shoot was “physically challenging”.

During an interview with Indian Express, the actress asserted how she felt she can’t take it anymore, almost “everyday”. She also revealed how she and Raghubir Yadav actually fell off the bike while doing the scene. Neena said, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time.” She further mentioned that it might also be the reason why people are liking the show since it is so genuine. 

Nonetheless, she is thankful for the show and calls it an exciting phase in her career. “I thank god for it at least twice-thrice everyday for this phase, I got Panchayat and other work. At this point I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life,” she said, adding that she is happy when she has work in her life.

Coming to ‘Panchayat’, the show, which is based in a small village in India’s Uttar Pradesh, is actually being loved by everyone across the globe. Neena said how she was “shocked” to know how the show has found resonance with people across places. “People meet me and tell me how they love the show. I was recently shooting in Sydney, and a woman came up to me and said that we show the real village life and how her chachi looks like me (the character) back in her hometown. I love how they relate to the characters and in turn to the actors because of the show,” she signed off.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  3. Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Gulbadin Naib's All-Round Brilliance Seals The Deal For Rashid And Co
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Thibaut Courtois Will Start At Wembley
  5. T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With NBA Trophy In New York Ahead Of India's Warm-Up Fixture
World News
  1. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  2. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  3. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  4. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
  5. Miss Universe Faces Scrutiny After Leaked Video. Can Diverse Contestants Ever Win?
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs