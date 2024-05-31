‘Panchayat 3’: Do You Know Neena Gupta-Raghubir Yadav Actually Fell Off The Bike During An Accident Scene?

During an interview with Indian Express, the actress asserted how she felt she can’t take it anymore, almost “everyday”. She also revealed how she and Raghubir Yadav actually fell off the bike while doing the scene. Neena said, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time.” She further mentioned that it might also be the reason why people are liking the show since it is so genuine.