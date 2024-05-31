‘Panchayat 3’: Do You Know Neena Gupta-Raghubir Yadav Actually Fell Off The Bike During An Accident Scene?

Neena Gupta currently features as Pradhan ji aka Manju Devi in third season on Prime Video show ‘Panchayat’. However, the actress recently mentioned how she felt like giving up every day since the show’s shoot was “physically challenging”.
During an interview with Indian Express, the actress asserted how she felt she can’t take it anymore, almost “everyday”. She also revealed how she and Raghubir Yadav actually fell off the bike while doing the scene. Neena said, “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time.” She further mentioned that it might also be the reason why people are liking the show since it is so genuine.
Nonetheless, she is thankful for the show and calls it an exciting phase in her career. “I thank god for it at least twice-thrice everyday for this phase, I got Panchayat and other work. At this point I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life,” she said, adding that she is happy when she has work in her life.
Coming to ‘Panchayat’, the show, which is based in a small village in India’s Uttar Pradesh, is actually being loved by everyone across the globe. Neena said how she was “shocked” to know how the show has found resonance with people across places. “People meet me and tell me how they love the show. I was recently shooting in Sydney, and a woman came up to me and said that we show the real village life and how her chachi looks like me (the character) back in her hometown. I love how they relate to the characters and in turn to the actors because of the show,” she signed off.