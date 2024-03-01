Pamela Anderson Shocks Her Sons By Refusing To Hire A Glamour Team

Actress Pamela Anderson has talked about why she is fine with without a glamour squad on rotation, despite how her sons feel about it.
Anderson, who is on a new cover story for Highsnobiety’s spring 2024 issue, said: “My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team." And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’ I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself.”
“I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this. And they were just horrified,” she added.
Anderson also took the spotlight, when she appeared au naturel at Paris Fashion Week last September, as reported by people.com.