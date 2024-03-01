Art & Entertainment

Pamela Anderson Shocks Her Sons By Refusing To Hire A Glamour Team

Actress Pamela Anderson has talked about why she is fine with without a glamour squad on rotation, despite how her sons feel about it.

I
IANS
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
Pamela Anderson Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Pamela Anderson has talked about why she is fine with without a glamour squad on rotation, despite how her sons feel about it.

Anderson, who is on a new cover story for Highsnobiety’s spring 2024 issue, said: “My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team." And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’ I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself.”

“I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this. And they were just horrified,” she added.

The ‘Baywatch’ star has sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee with musician Tommy Lee.

Anderson also took the spotlight, when she appeared au naturel at Paris Fashion Week last September, as reported by people.com.

Tags

Baywatch

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement