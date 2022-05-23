Pakistani politician and singer, Abrar Ul Haq, has accused Indian filmmaker Karan Johar of stealing his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ for the upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Haq claimed on Twitter that his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ had not been sold and that "producers like Karan Johar" should not copy songs. He also threatened to file a lawsuit for damages.

Haq also said that his song has been copied six times, though he did not specify whether he is referring to Karan Johar or Bollywood in general, accoring to a report by The Indian Express.

His tweet stated, "I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

The song ‘Nach Punjaban’ appears at one point in the recently released trailer for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

The film is a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, directed by Raj Mehta. Actor Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli star in the film.

In his introduction to the film, Johar said that ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is a "family reunion you don't want to miss." He described the film as "full of surprises, emotions, and a lot of drama.”

On June 24, 2022, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' will be released.