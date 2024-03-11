Oscars: Billie Eilish Recalls 'Sobbing' As She Felt Like A 'Failure' After Watching 'Matilda The Musical'

At the 96th Academy Awards, 'Barbie' hit song 'What Was I Made For?' bagged the Best Original Song award. Billie Eilish, 22, and her brother Finneas O’Connell, 26, created history on Sunday night at the Oscars 2024 by taking home the golden statue. The brother-sister duo became the youngest two-time Oscar winners ever. Before their big win, Eilish and O’Connell performed the song with an orchestra. Their performance moved the crowd to tears including 'Barbie' cast America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, director Greta Gerwig, and also Ariana Grande.
Billie interacted with the press backstage at the Academy Awards with her brother. When 'Everything I Wanted' singer was asked if she has advice for young aspiring artistes, she said, ''I would say don’t do it for other people — don’t do it for numbers''. “Moving forward, I want everyone to be doing something that they feel passionate about and they feel proud of and that makes them feel like the best version of themself,'' she told the reporters.
The singer also encouraged young musicians and asked them to be patient and then recalled her initial days when she attended a performance of 'Matilda the Musical' a few years back.
She said, “I remember being 12 and seeing Matilda the Musical and sobbing my eyes out because I was like ‘Damn, I’m a failure. I don’t even have a career,'” and added, “I was bawling from the back in the nosebleeds and I was like, ‘I’m never going to amount to anything because I’m not in Matilda.’ I would just say give yourself some time and do what you love. I know that’s kind of easier said than done because some of us don’t really know what we love''.
During her acceptance speech, Billie dedicated her Academy award to “everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is.”