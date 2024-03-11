Oscars: Billie Eilish Recalls 'Sobbing' As She Felt Like A 'Failure' After Watching 'Matilda The Musical'

She said, “I remember being 12 and seeing Matilda the Musical and sobbing my eyes out because I was like ‘Damn, I’m a failure. I don’t even have a career,'” and added, “I was bawling from the back in the nosebleeds and I was like, ‘I’m never going to amount to anything because I’m not in Matilda.’ I would just say give yourself some time and do what you love. I know that’s kind of easier said than done because some of us don’t really know what we love''.