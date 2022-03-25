Oscars 2022: Amid Covid 19 Protocols, Celebrities Cautious As Award Night Approaches

Hollywood stars such as Lady Gaga, Dame Judi Dench, Will Smith, and Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as musicians Billie Eilish and Beyonce, have been informed that if they test positive for Covid, they will be compelled to skip both the coveted pre-Oscars Governors Ball tomorrow night and the main event 48 hours later.

Kenneth Branagh, the director and nominee for 'Belfast,' tested positive last weekend and will skip tonight's Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles.

At least four additional cast members from other films, including multi-award winner 'The Power Of The Dog', have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week.

According to a report by The Sun, an insider from Hollywood power-brokers United Talent Agency said, “Everyone is dealing with swab sweat."

“You get your nose swabbed and then you are sweating on whether the email will land showing you are positive. It is a really anxious time for major stars and nominees especially, knowing this may be their only chance of glory," the insider added.

“All the events are asking for testing to show LA authorities they are following guidelines and adhering to the ongoing union-agreed coronavirus measures around live broadcasts."

“The socialising at events all week is obviously a major part of the celebrations, but there is a fear that anyone could innocently pick up Covid simply by mixing with an infected person,” the insider concluded.

The news came after a number of infections over the BAFTA weekend last week, as well as an increase in cases in the United Kingdom. 'Belfast' director-producer Kenneth Branagh, as well as star Ciaran Hinds, were among those who tested positive after attending the BAFTA event.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have also tested positive, as have other members of the National Geographic team who flew to London for their nominated documentary 'The Rescue.'

The pandemic has sparked speculation about how it might effect major events such as the Academy Awards, which, according to the most recent Covid regulations dated March 11, required guests to be completely vaccinated and to undergo two PCR tests, one on March 24 and one on March 26. Masks are not necessary for spectators inside the Dolby Theatre, but they are strongly suggested, as is social separation, according to the amended guidelines.