Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Oscar-winning Sound Mixer Alleges Jury Erred In Award For Kannada Film 'Dollu'

Oscar and BAFTA winning sound mixer and designer Resul Pookutty and the award winning 'Dollu' movie's sound designer Nithin Lukose alleged that the national jury has erred while conferring "National Award" in the category of Best Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) for 'Dollu' movie.

undefined
Resul Pookutty IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 11:18 am

Oscar and BAFTA-winning sound mixer and designer Resul Pookutty and the award-winning 'Dollu' movie's sound designer Nithin Lukose alleged that the national jury has erred while conferring "National Award" in the category of Best Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) for 'Dollu' movie.

They claimed that the sound was recorded for 'Dollu' movie and it was not a sync soundtrack (recorded live during shoot). The comments have stirred a controversy as the renowned technicians questioned the capability of the jury members for failing to distinguish between dubbing and sync sound.

Meanwhile, the film team maintained that the entry form for the category did not have any specification whether the soundtrack was synced or dubbed and work was not classified. Three engineers have been nominated for location sound recordist, sound designer and re-recordist as per the requirement of the nominations.

The film team also clarified that they never claimed that their movie to be a sync recorded soundtrack and they have also approached the award jury for the clarification. The team claimed that they had to spend Rs 15 lakh more for recording the sound of drums.

Resul Pookutty stated that the film (Dollu) that won the Sync Sound Recording at the National Awards is not even a sync sound film, it's a dubbed film. He further stated that it is confirmed by the sound designer of the film Nithin Lukose.

Nithin Lukose stated: "I don't know what happened behind the curtains of the National Award selections and its procedures, but I pity the judgment of the jury who couldn't differentiate between a dub and a sync sound film, claiming to be experts."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Resul Pookutty Dollu National Award Nithin Lukose Awards/Recognition Music Awards
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Axar Patel Fires IND To Series-Clinching Win Over WI

Axar Patel Fires IND To Series-Clinching Win Over WI