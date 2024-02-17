Oscar Nominee Again 47 Years After 'Taxi Driver' - Jodie Foster Finds It 'Cool'

Acclaimed actress-filmmaker Jodie Foster finds it is "cool" that there's been 47 years between her first Oscar nomination for 'Taxi Driver' and her most recent for 'Nyad'.

The 61-year-old actress was recently shortlisted for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role accolade for her work on 'Nyad', an biographical sports drama film about swimmer Diana Nyad's multiple attempts in the early 2010s to swim the Straits of Florida, with flashbacks to her early life.