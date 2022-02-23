On Sri Simha Koduri’s Birthday, His First Look From 'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' Released

After 'Oh Baby' and 'Saakini Daakini', Suresh Productions and Guru Films are coming together for their third film that will feature singer MM Keeravani’s younger son actor Sri Simha Koduri in the leading role.

Debutant Satish Tripura is directing this upcoming thriller. The makers of the film released the first look and the title poster of the film, on the occasion of the lead actor Simha's birthday on 23rd February, 2022.

'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' is the title for this film where Simha will be seen as a petty thief. The first look poster, which depicts Simha imprisoned in a chamber, is interesting. He can be seen screaming while being tied to a chair with the cord of a CC camera, next to a photo of a car on the road. The image suggests that 'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' would be a thriller.

Actress Preethi Asrani plays the female lead, while Actor Samuthirakani will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Kaala Bhairava provides music for the film.

The film is written and directed by Satish Tripura. Daggubati Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati produced the film under the banners of Suresh productions and Guru films. Manzar Studios is co-producing the film.

The makers will announce the release date for the film soon, as the shoot is nearing completion.