On Nani's Birthday, A Look At Some Of His Popular Roles

Ghanta Naveen Babu, better known by his stage name Nani, is a Telugu cinema actor and TV host. Nani started his career as an assistant director in the film industry before working as a radio DJ at World Space Satellite in Hyderabad. In his career of 13 years, the actor has given the Telugu industry many commercial successes. Nani has appeared in the leading role in several blockbusters, including 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy,' 'Jersey,' 'Gentleman,' and 'Eega'. He is also affectionately known by his admirers as the 'Natural Star'.

On his 38th birthday, here are some of the actor’s top performances to date:

'Gentleman'

On June 17, 2016, the film 'Gentleman' was released. Nani was seen in dual roles, and he did an excellent job portraying each of them. Nani's performance, as well as the film's fast-paced plot, made it a fun watch for fans. The story revolves around two ladies who exchange their love stories on a plane and discover that their lovers are nearly identical. Indraganti Mohan Krishna directed the film, which featured Nivetha Thomas, Surbhi, and Srinivas Avasaral in pivotal roles.

'Eega'

Nani had a unique role in this S.S. Rajamouli film. The actor played a slain man who is reborn as a housefly in order to avenge his murderer. The film won many accolades and was loved by fans due to its unique story, Nani's acting was also enjoyed and gave a boost to his career. 'Eega, 'which was released in Hindi as 'Makkhi' in 2012, was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and J.V.V. Sathyanarayana and featured Nani, Sudeep, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

'Jersey'

'Jersey,' starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, grabbed a lot of attention when it was released in theatres on April 19, 2019. The plot follows the struggles of a striving cricketer. The wonderful father-son connection depicted in the film, as well as Nani's outstanding acting ability, made the film a tremendous hit. The sports drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also features Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, and Viswant Duddumpudi in prominent parts. The film was nominated for two National Awards: Best Editing and Best Telugu Film.

'Gang Leader'

Nani, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lakshmi, and Priyanka Arul Mohan star in the action-comedy film 'Gang Leader.' The story revolved around five ladies who sought the assistance of a crime novelist in order to revenge the deaths of their loved ones. In the film, Nani played Pencil Parthasarathy, a small-time crime author who studies American films and rewrites their stories in Telugu novels. Nani is the leader of the gang of five females. He assists them in arranging vengeance on the assailant of the women's loved ones.

'Ninnu Kori'

'Ninnu Kori' is a 2017 film that offers a contemporary perspective on modern-day relationships, with some fantastic performances. In the film, Nani played a jilted lover who goes to tremendous measures to ruin his ex-girlfriend's marriage, only to discover that his actions are wrecking her life. The film discarded the paradigm of the protagonist actor reconciling with his love interest in favour of showing them as friends, which received a lot of positive feedback from the public. Nani was praised for his remarkable performance in the film and won him many accolades.