Noor Malabika Das' Family Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression

Actress Noor Malabika Das, who was seen in Kajol starrer web series ‘The Trial’, committed suicide at her Mumbai apartment as per reports. As per a report in news agency ANI, her decomposing body was found in a deteriorated state in her house. She reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her apartment. As per a report in The Times of India, her family has now spoken about her demise. They revealed that she suffered from depression.