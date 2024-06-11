Noor Malabika Das' Family Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression

Actress Noor Malabika Das, who was seen in Kajol starrer web series ‘The Trial’, committed suicide at her Mumbai apartment as per reports. As per a report in news agency ANI, her decomposing body was found in a deteriorated state in her house. She reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her apartment. As per a report in The Times of India, her family has now spoken about her demise. They revealed that she suffered from depression.
Noor Malabika Das was from Karimganj, Assam. Her paternal aunt Arati Das spoke to the media in Karimganj. She said, “She went to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress. However, she was fighting hard to achieve this. We understand that Malabika was unsatisfied with her achievements that forced her to take this extreme step.”
Noor Malabika Das' reportedly died on June 6. As reported by ANI, Malabika Das' neighbours had informed police after they noticed a foul smell coming from her residence. Her decomposed body was recovered by police in from her flat in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. They also collected medicines, her mobile phone and diary from her house.
A report in Mid-Day stated, no one from her family came and finally, the had to perform her last rites on Sunday with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO.
On the work front, Noor Malabika Das worked in Hindi films and web series. She starred in 'Teekhi Chatni', 'Siskiyaan', 'Jaghanya Upaya', 'Charamsukh', 'Walkaman', and 'Dekhi Andekhi' among others. 'The Trial' starring Kajol was her last show. Before entering the entertainment industry, she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.