Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Nisha Rawal On Why She's Eyeing OTT: It Has Space For All Content, All Audiences

TV actress Nisha Rawal, who is a newcomer in the world of OTT, and calls it "a place for all content and all audiences".

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 6:32 pm

Popular TV actress Nisha Rawal, who was recently seen on actress Kangana Ranaut hosted 'Lock Upp', opens up about the boom in the OTT industry and how she is looking forward to taking up more OTT projects.

Rawal says: "Now there is a place for all content and all audiences. It's like finally the jigsaw fits and it's evolving. As it evolves more masterminds come together to cater to an intelligent audience of today. It's amazing to be witnessing such evolution in the OTT sector."

On asking about her web show choice, the 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki' actress adds: "Shows that would be diverse in the genre for me as an actor."

Now Rawal is looking for more challenging roles and making her mark in the digital medium.

"I have enjoyed my advertising career for so long that my potential as an actor hasn't been tapped at all. I could definitely carve my niche in this oceanic world of OTT," she concludes.

[With Inputs from IANS]

