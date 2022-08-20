Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nikhil Siddhartha Says More Instalments Of 'Karthikeya' Are In Store

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on cloud nine because of his just released film, 'Karthikeya 2', turning out to be a phenomenal success, says that there will be more instalments of the franchise which is proving to be extremely popular.

Nikhil Siddhartha says more instalments of 'Karthikeya' are in store
Nikhil Siddhartha says more instalments of 'Karthikeya' are in store IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 4:28 pm

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on cloud nine because of his just released film, 'Karthikeya 2', turning out to be a phenomenal success, says that there will be more instalments of the franchise which is proving to be extremely popular.

Responding to a question from IANS on whether there will be a third part in the franchise, Nikhil said: "Yes, since we have a character like Dr. Karthik who is hell bent on unearthing exciting mysteries and having adventures. There are several more untold stories about our cultural heritage and we will be back for several more exciting instalments of Karthikeya."

The actor, who has been overwhelmed by the fantastic response the film has evoked, admits that even they did not expect such an emphatic reception. Nikhil said: "This response was a shock for our entire team. The way shows were increased all across and people were making theatres housefull was fantastic. We are incredibly indebted to everyone who came to the theatres and supported our film."

"It started at a small count of 40 screens in the Hindi belt and today, it is at a phenomenal 1,000 locations with almost 3,000 shows. We are expecting an incredible number of people watching it this Krishna Jamnashtami Weekend."

So, what was the most challenging aspect of 'Karthikeya 2'? Nikhil said: "As our movie is about the legacy of Bhagwan Sri Krishna we had a huge responsibility and challenge to get our research right and make a film that could do justice to Sri Krishna's aura. The movie is a celebration of our Indian culture and putting some facts out there about our cultural splendour."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nikhil Siddhartha Karthikeya 2 Krishna Jamnashtami Indian Film Industry Sequel Successful Actor/Actress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?