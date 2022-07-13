Nikhil Siddhartha Confirms Postponement Of 'Karthikeya 2'

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has confirmed the postponement of 'Karthikeya 2', one of the most anticipated Telugu films in recent times.

With a few amendments to the release dates of other movies in the same timeline, the makers of the film had to postpone it. The movie's release can happen in the first week of August.

But sorry.. the movie is not releasing on July22nd.. but In August 1st week 🥹

Apologies to the Amazing ppl who booked tickets for the premiere show.. will get it refunded 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Uzi5pIs16r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) July 11, 2022

Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran star in the film 'Karthikeya 2', which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupam Kher has a key part in this film, which also stars Aditya Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and others.

Produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie has Kaala Bhairava's music.

[With Inputs from IANS]