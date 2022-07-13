Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nikhil Siddhartha Confirms Postponement Of 'Karthikeya 2'

'Karthikeya 2' star Nikhil Siddhartha confirms that the release date of the movie has been pushed to the first week of August.

Kartikeya 2
Kartikeya 2 IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 4:29 pm

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has confirmed the postponement of 'Karthikeya 2', one of the most anticipated Telugu films in recent times.

With a few amendments to the release dates of other movies in the same timeline, the makers of the film had to postpone it. The movie's release can happen in the first week of August.

Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran star in the film 'Karthikeya 2', which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Anupam Kher has a key part in this film, which also stars Aditya Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and others.

Produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie has Kaala Bhairava's music.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nikhil Siddhartha Karthikeya 2 Karthikeya 2 Postponed Anupama Parameswaran Anupam Kher Telugu Film Telugu Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi