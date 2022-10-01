Next Song From 'Prince' Will Be Even More Fun, Says S Thaman

As the team of director Anudeep's eagerly awaited bilingual film 'Prince', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up with a song's shoot, its music director Thaman disclosed that the next single from the film would be even more fun.



Taking to Twitter, Thaman said: "Super fun o fun laugh riot Diwali coming to you guys from our dear darling brother Siva Kartikeyan! Next song is even more fun. Pan Ganna song coming o coming."



The unit has released two singles so far, 'Bimbilikki Pilapi' and 'Jessica', both of which have become hits.

Super Fun O Fun laugh Riot #Diwali Coming to U Guys ❤️From Our Dear darling Brother @Siva_Kartikeyan 🔥 @anudeepfilm 🎧🎧🎧



Next Song is Even More Fun 🤩..#PanGanna Song coming o Coming 🔊🔊🔊🔊💥😅💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/HF3zrYQj7H — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 1, 2022



The film, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu, has Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka playing the female lead.



Shot in a single stretch schedule in Karaikudi and Pondicherry, it has actor Sathyaraj playing an important role.



The out-and-out comedy is being presented by Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions (son of veteran producer D. Ramanaidu, who is known for producing the Sivaji Ganesan- starrer 'Vasantha Maligai') and Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of SVCLLP (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP) in association with Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies.