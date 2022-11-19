New Mother Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant As She Poses With Sister Shaheen Bhatt. Watch

Shaheen Bhatt posted a new photo with her sister Alia Bhatt, who just became a mother. Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share a happy picture of the two as they posed for a sunshiny selfie

The photo showed Alia Bhatt in a yellow top and Shaheen Bhatt in a yellow jacket. The latter captioned it with just a heart and drums emoji. Their mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Beauty patooties" in the comments section. “Both are looking too much cutest,” wrote a fan.

Alia welcomed her first daughter with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6. The couple has still not revealed her name or picture. Alia's only picture since the baby's birth has been one she shared earlier this week that showed her out of focus, holding a mug that read ‘mama’.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Alia had been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years,

Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra.