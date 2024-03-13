Neve Campbell Returns For ‘Scream 7’ After Quitting Franchise

“It’s been nearly 30 years since my very first script, ‘Scream,’ was directed by the legendary Wes Craven,” Williamson wrote on Instagram. “I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise. I am overcome with gratitude and excitement, and I can’t wait to take this journey with Neve and the entire ‘Scream’ family as we bring back Sidney Prescott in the next chapter of the franchise. Thank you to all the ‘Scream’ fans. You are the gift that keeps giving.”