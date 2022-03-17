Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Netflix Announces The Return Of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Servant Of The People'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's satirical comedy 'Servant Of The People' will now stream on Netflix. Zelenskyy plays the role of a high school teacher who becomes the President of Ukraine in the film.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 'Servant Of The People' DCU.com

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 6:03 pm

Streaming platform, Netflix has announced the return of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's one of the most popular shows ‘Servant of The People’ on the platform.

Since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskyy's former career as a comedian and actor has piqued public interest.

According to a report in India Today, the streaming platform in a recent Twitter post announced the new development.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix had the show in its library from 2017 to 2021. It has now returned. This show, however, is only available to Netflix US subscribers. There are three seasons in it. It was written and directed by Zelenskyy, who also starred in it. Olena Zelenska, the President’s wife, is one of the show's screenwriters.

In a classic case of fiction preceding reality, Zelenskyy plays Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, an absent-minded high school history teacher who is elected President of Ukraine after one of his students records his profane rant about corruption in the country and uploads it to YouTube, making him an Internet sensation.

Poster of 'Servant Of The People 2'
Poster of 'Servant Of The People 2' IMDb

Against his wishes, Holoborodko's students launch a crowdfunding campaign for his presidential candidacy in Ukraine, which ultimately propels him to victory.

