Neetu Kapoor Says Success Today Is Short-lived Now; In Her Time Films Ran For 25 Weeks

IANS
Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has talked about how the celebration of an actor’s success has changed nowadays.

During the conversation around the success of Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film 'Animal', Neetu shared how success of a movie was celebrated back in her era.

The actress said: “Success is very short-lived nowadays. Back in our days, films used to run for 25 weeks. At that time, we used to go collect trophies at functions and then celebrate the silver and golden jubilee of the films. That high was different.”

Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be seen in the grand premiere of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

The first episode of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will be released on Saturday.

