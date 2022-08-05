Neena Gupta Talks About Her Relationship With Daughter Masaba: ‘We Call Each Other Up Two-Three Times A Day’

Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta recently shared screen space in the second season of the Netflix web show, ‘Masaba Masaba’. The mother-daughter duo is quite famous and in a recent interview, the actress revealed that they peak over the phone 'two-three times a day'. She also recalled a person speaking to his mother once a week, and people express shock at the frequency of their calls.

Speaking about her relationship with Masaba, Neena told News18, “Masaba and I don’t live together. But we keep calling each other. So many people express surprise when they come to know that we call each other up two-three times a day. A guy once told me that he speaks to his mother only once a week! But there’s no hard and fast rule that we need to talk to each other three times. If Masaba is busy, we don’t speak as much. Both of us are extremely busy with work but we also make time for each other.”

Not just that, Neena also revealed how her daughter is her source to know what’s trending. She said, “Whatever is trending today, I come to know from Masaba only. There’s a friend of ours who often says that when he was young, he preferred the company of older people to learn from them, and now that he has turned old, he learns from youngsters. I completely agree with him.”

For those caught unaware, Masaba is the daughter of Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, who she was in a relationship with in the 1980s. Masaba was born in 1989, and was raised by Masaba as a single mother. In 2008, Neena went on to tie the knot with Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.

Work wise, Neena has several projects lined up. She will be seen in Vikas Bahl's ‘Goodbye’, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She will also feature in ‘Uunchai’, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya.