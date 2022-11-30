Neena Gupta On The Relevance Of Marriage In Today’s Times: Don’t Think There Is An Alternate Institution

During the promotions of ‘Masaba Masaba 2’, earlier this year, designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta had mentioned in an interview how her mother Neena Gupta tried to play matchmaker at one point in her life, and aimed at finding a good match for her by trying all means.

Now, during the promotional interviews of ‘Vadh’, Neena Gupta’s upcoming film, the veteran actress said she was being just a ‘normal mother’.

“I was just being a mom, like any other normal mother. So, when you go to meet your friends, they often open up your child’s photo albums or ask them to recite a poem or some antics. They don’t realise that the guests are not interested. When Masaba was a child, I decided to never do anything like this. But the fact remains, I did it all. I would show her off in front of everyone. That’s how mothers are, and to get her married was just one of my maternal instincts,” Neena told Indian Express.

Masaba Gupta was earlier married to businessman Madhu Mantena, but they parted ways after four years. She is now said to be dating actor Satyadeep Mishra.

When asked about her opinion on marriages in today’s time, Neena quipped, “It’s a very difficult question,” adding that she has no concrete answer to it.

“Everybody around says it’s rubbish in today’s time but I feel it’s still important. Also, I don’t think there is an alternate institution. Today, young girls are financially independent and thus won’t take anything from a man. This is why divorces are happening. Earlier they had no option but to silently suffer. But I also believe marriage is such a good institution in many ways. So I am really confused,” she maintained.

Neena was recently seen in films like ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Uunchai’, apart from featuring in and web shows ‘Panchayat 2’ and ‘Masaba Masaba 2’.

Coming to ‘Vadh’, it is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. It is slated to hit the cinema halls on December 9.