Art & Entertainment

NCT's Taeyong Prepares For Military Enlistment, Shares Glimpses Of His New Haircut - Check Pics Inside

NCT's leader Taeyong is set to enlist in the Navy as an active duty soldier on April 15.

Advertisement

Instagram
NCT's Taeyong Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taeyong, the leader of NCT and NCT 127, is preparing to enlist in the military. His agency, SM Entertainment, revealed last month that the ‘TAP’ singer would be going away to fulfil his mandatory military services on April 15. Now, with only a day left, the K-Pop star has made sure to share his new haircut on his official social media handle.

On April 14, Taeyong dropped some photos of himself sporting his new military buzz cut. Alongside many selfies of his sharp new hairstyle, at the end, he also shared a short video featuring his fellow members gathering around to admire his fresh haircut. He seems to be chaneling his cool rapper persona. Notably, he’s the first member of the band to enlist.

Advertisement

In the comments section, fans are extending their heartfelt wishes to him and wishing him good luck.

Previously, right after the announcement of his enlistment was made, he took to Weverse to pen a heart-warming note for his fans, extending his thanks to them for their unwavering love and support. Notably, he will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Navy.

NCT's Taeyong - Instagram
NCT's Leader Taeyong Pens A Heartfelt Note For Fans As He Announces His Military Enlistment

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Furthermore, tomorrow when he will be going to the training centre, there will be no official events held at the time, and it will be a private ceremony.

Advertisement

On his professional front, Taeyong has always captivated fans as a soloist, as well as a band member. Apart from group activities, he officially made his debut as a soloist with EP ‘SHALALA’ in June 2023. In February 2024, he released his second mini-album ‘TAP,’ which topped many charts. Additionally, Tayeong had also hosted his first-ever solo concert this year ‘TY TRACK’ on February 24 and February 25 in Seoul, where his fellow NCT members as well as some of his other friends came, to support him in this exciting journey.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch