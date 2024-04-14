NCT's Taeyong Prepares For Military Enlistment, Shares Glimpses Of His New Haircut - Check Pics Inside

Taeyong, the leader of NCT and NCT 127, is preparing to enlist in the military. His agency, SM Entertainment, revealed last month that the ‘TAP’ singer would be going away to fulfil his mandatory military services on April 15. Now, with only a day left, the K-Pop star has made sure to share his new haircut on his official social media handle.
On April 14, Taeyong dropped some photos of himself sporting his new military buzz cut. Alongside many selfies of his sharp new hairstyle, at the end, he also shared a short video featuring his fellow members gathering around to admire his fresh haircut. He seems to be chaneling his cool rapper persona. Notably, he’s the first member of the band to enlist.
In the comments section, fans are extending their heartfelt wishes to him and wishing him good luck.
Previously, right after the announcement of his enlistment was made, he took to Weverse to pen a heart-warming note for his fans, extending his thanks to them for their unwavering love and support. Notably, he will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Navy.
Furthermore, tomorrow when he will be going to the training centre, there will be no official events held at the time, and it will be a private ceremony.
On his professional front, Taeyong has always captivated fans as a soloist, as well as a band member. Apart from group activities, he officially made his debut as a soloist with EP ‘SHALALA’ in June 2023. In February 2024, he released his second mini-album ‘TAP,’ which topped many charts. Additionally, Tayeong had also hosted his first-ever solo concert this year ‘TY TRACK’ on February 24 and February 25 in Seoul, where his fellow NCT members as well as some of his other friends came, to support him in this exciting journey.