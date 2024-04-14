NCT's Taeyong Prepares For Military Enlistment, Shares Glimpses Of His New Haircut - Check Pics Inside

On his professional front, Taeyong has always captivated fans as a soloist, as well as a band member. Apart from group activities, he officially made his debut as a soloist with EP ‘SHALALA’ in June 2023. In February 2024, he released his second mini-album ‘TAP,’ which topped many charts. Additionally, Tayeong had also hosted his first-ever solo concert this year ‘TY TRACK’ on February 24 and February 25 in Seoul, where his fellow NCT members as well as some of his other friends came, to support him in this exciting journey.