Nayanthara Unfollows Vignesh Shivan On Instagram Amidst Sharing Cryptic Note? Here's What We Know

Nayanthara, who made heads turn in her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’, has left her fans puzzled. The actor’s social media activity has left fans concerned. A viral post on Reddit claims that she has unfollowed her husband, Vignesh Shivan, on Instagram.
Taking to Reddit, one user posted a screenshot that revealed that Nayanthara is no longer following Shivan on her Instagram. While it is not yet confirmed if she was following her husband on Instagram earlier, the post has left fans wondering if all is well in Nayanthara’s life.
However, the actor is following her husband on Instagram now.
Along with this viral post what has also left fans confused is the cryptic post, the actor posted on her Instagram Stories. Taking to her Story, she shared a post that read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.” The post was shared with no emojis or a caption.
This activity has left fans puzzled because, on Valentine’s Day this year, the actor shared a sweet post for her husband. Sharing a picture of them, she wrote, “I love you more than you could ever know, more than I could ever say, But I hope to show you every, Happy Valentine’s Day my Forever, 10 years of pure love n blessings.” Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which was held in Mahabalipuram in 2022. They started dating after working together on ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in 2015. The couple welcomed two sons via surrogacy in October 2022 - Uyir and Ulagam.