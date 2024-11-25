Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries

Silk’s journey in The Dirty Picture—as a self-made woman who is hungry to be a part of the profession— can also be seen in the sentiments that Nayanthara has expressed in her letter. Nayanthara’s struggle to become the “Lady Superstar” —without prior connections in the industry— is recognized by several other actresses in the South Indian film industries, who acknowledge how Indian cinema continues to be a largely male-dominated space. The Dirty Picture sees Silk being pulled down repeatedly by the men around her, especially those that she falls in love with. In her acceptance speech at an award function, Silk points out how she has repeatedly been used by actors and producers alike as a “boarding pass” for the “take-off” of their films but only been called “vulgar” by them in return. Yet, she resolves not to let their veneer of civility shame her from pursuing her dreams.