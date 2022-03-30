Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels By Local Train In Disguise

A video of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's train journey has gone viral and fans have spoken about how he is so down to earth. He was seen travelling in disguise in a local train to reach on time for an event.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Credit: Instagram

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:42 am

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has earned the praise of his fans after he was recently spotted travelling by a local train in Mumbai. The actor was spotted by his fans and the video of him on the train went viral. Siddiqui also spoke about how he opted to take the train and he wanted to avoid traffic.

In the video, Siddiqui is wearing a red t-shirt and track pants and covers his face with a mask. He also has a cap and sunglasses on, thereby covering his entire face. While it is tough to recognise him in this look, his fans were able to do so and clicked the actor. A video made by one of his fans, capturing the incident, has been circulating on the internet. It has titled “Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Mumbai local train seating opposite of me.”

The actor’s down to earth actions is being praised to no end. While one fan has commented on the video saying, “Good awareness (sic)," another one writes "he's a gem (sic),” while another posted, “Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect (sic)." One also went to the extent of writing about how the actor’s privacy should have been maintained. “Let’s make it normal for them to travel this way. Rather than gathering around pouncing (sic),” he wrote.

So, turns out that Siddiqui was shooting at Meera Road, before the incident and had to travel to reach the venue of his event. This is why he decided to travel by train. He even spoke about the incident at an interview with  ABP Ideas of India event in Mumbai recently. He said, "I wore a safa and a mask. Aajkal easy ho gaya hai mask ke wajah se (it has become easy these days due to face masks)."

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’, which will hit screens on April 29. The film stars actors Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

