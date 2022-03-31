Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon Complete Filming For 'Noorani Chehra'

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night (March 30), Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the news about the completion of the shoot.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon Complete Filming For 'Noorani Chehra'
Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon Instagram/@nupursanon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 11:19 am

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon have completed the shooting of their upcoming film 'Noorani Chehra'. Billed as a quirky love story with a social message about being comfortable in your own skin, the film is directed by Navaniat Singh. 

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, Siddiqui shared the news about the completion of the shoot.

Related stories

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels By Local Train In Disguise

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Filmmakers Should Be Allowed To Add Their Perspective To Real Subjects

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Meri Aadhi Life Vanity Van Mein Guzar Gayi

“It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh

“A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta,” the 47-year-old actor captioned the post alongside a picture with the team of 'Noorani Chehra'.

Sanon, who is making her acting debut in Bollywood with this film, expressed gratitude towards her director, producer and co-actors for helping a “newbie” like her evolve as an actor.

“Just finished shooting for my debut film #NooraniChehra and the feeling is unreal! So much love and respect for the entire team that helped this ‘newbie’ evolve into the beauty and depth of HIBA. 

“Learnt so much from each one of you… @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir @jassie.gill @lilletedubeyofficial @dollyahluwalia @sonnalliseygall @aasifkhan_1 @officialzakirhussain #shaguftaali @ram_naresh_diwakar,” she wrote with a picture of Siddiqui.

Sanon, who has featured with Akshay Kumar in music videos, also thanked her director Singh for guiding her all along and yet allowed her to have her own vision of the character.

“So lucky to have had you as my director and friend. Thank you to my producers for believing in me and my potential .. I hope I didn’t let you guys down. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatres,” the newcomer, who is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon, wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

'Noorani Chehra' is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah and Bharatkumar Shah.

The film is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Film Industry Indian Film Industry Film Actor Nupur Sanon India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities