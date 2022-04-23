Nawazuddin Siddiqui Not Satisfied With The Kind Of Films Doing Well At Box-Office: Thank God OTT Saved Us

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed recent big-budget movies, saying they only create awe and shock. Siddiqui remarked in a new interview that these are visual experiences and wondered where the actual cinema is.

He went on to explain that he still doesn't think there's been any development and that in movies, shallow amusement triumphs over competence. Siddiqui also stated that big-budget films take over theatres, leaving him to worry if small-budget films will be released in theatres. The actor expressed gratitude to OTT services, stating that it is here that he can see fantastic movies.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if the notion of the primary lead is evolving in commercial movies, Siddiqui declined. When questioned about playing the lead role in Thackeray, he responded, "I don't think it's changing...I played lead in Manto too but how many people are there to watch it? I thought after pandemic of two years people might have watched world cinema and there will be a change. But jiss tarah ki picture abhi hit ho rahi hain aisa lagta ke salahiyat gayi tel lene, yaha entertain karo aur superficial level pe entertain karo logo ko (The films that are being hits now, it looks like skills be damned, entertain people on superficial levels)."

He also stated that 'good, modest, small budget films' have a difficult time getting distributed in theatres since only big-budget films get released. In response to such films, he added, "Such movies dazzle and create awe, that planes are put in water and fishes are made to fly. These are visual experiences that even I like to watch but where is cinema? When you watch films like CODA, King Richard, and some good films on OTT, thank God OTT has saved us, then you feel relieved that good films are being made. I think children like these shocking films. A young mind is a progressive mind. We should have been more progressive after two years, but unfortunately, it didn't happen."

Meanwhile, Siddiqui will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2,' an action thriller. Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria star in the picture, which is set to hit theatres on April 29. In 'Heropanti 2,' Tiger plays Babloo, who will be pitted against Siddiqui's Laila in an attempt to stop cybercrime throughout the world. Rajat Arora wrote the screenplay and Ahmed Khan directed the film.