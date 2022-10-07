Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Drops A Hint For His Upcoming Project, Says ‘I Hear Someone Calling Me’

Well, there has been a lot of talk about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Hollywood film and we cannot know more details about him.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:53 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a talented actor, who has time and again, proved his versatility with every film he has starred in. While the actor is strongly rooted in his roots, it shows widely in his films. From being a critically acclaimed actor to now being a superstar, Nawazuddin has come far. And now with him leading several projects and signing others, his fans cannot get over his acting prowess.

Now, taking to social media, the actor shared a video of himself in a maroon-pink suit, all decked up. The video captured glimpses of him reading a book, climbing the stars of some old architectural building along with a beautiful shot of a Peacock. The star was seen giving intense looks where he was all in his element. 

He captioned it as, “Travelling. It leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller - Ibn Battuta. In this romantic melody by a Moroccan #inez, I hear someone calling me”.

Well, there has been a lot of talk about his Hollywood film that is lined up, and we consider this social media post as a hint towards the same. If so, it will be exciting to see the star in a Hollywood film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

