Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is one of the most loved star kids. While she has not stepped into acting yet, she has managed to carve a niche for herself with her other initiatives and her podcast – ‘What The Hell Navya?’ In a recent interview, Nanda opened up about the privilege of coming from the Bachchan family.
Speaking at an event organized by ABP, Navya Naveli Nanda candidly spoke about her privileges and how it has helped her in the field of entertainment. She talked about how she got opportunities because she is related to Amitabh Bachchan and acknowledged that many people would not have received them. She credited her family and thanked them for where she is on a personal and professional level.
Nanda said, “Everyone has a last name, and everyone has a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, irrespective of the field that they are in. I am doing my bit to take the legacy forward and doing the best that I can to make my family proud. When we speak of privilege, I will give credit to where I am today to that. I don’t think I would be where I am if I didn’t come from the family that I came from. I was given a lot of opportunities at a very young age that most young girls my age don’t get. For me, it’s been important to make the best of those opportunities. I will give credit to where I am today, professionally and personally, to my family.”
She continued, “There is so much that our parents and grandparents have done before us that I can feel a responsibility with the kind of work that has been done before me and the kind of work I would want to take forward. Even as we talk about the surname, in both sides of my family, it has always been about giving to people, in different shapes and forms.”
Apart from her podcast, Navya Naveli Nanda often speaks up about women's issues.