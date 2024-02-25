Nanda said, “Everyone has a last name, and everyone has a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, irrespective of the field that they are in. I am doing my bit to take the legacy forward and doing the best that I can to make my family proud. When we speak of privilege, I will give credit to where I am today to that. I don’t think I would be where I am if I didn’t come from the family that I came from. I was given a lot of opportunities at a very young age that most young girls my age don’t get. For me, it’s been important to make the best of those opportunities. I will give credit to where I am today, professionally and personally, to my family.”