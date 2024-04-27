'Navra' And 'Baiko' Vacation Gets Comical Twist In ‘Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge’

A new gag featuring Paritosh Tripathi as the wise grandfather, Kushal Badrike as the cheeky grandson, and Inder Sahani as the clever doctor adds to the entertainment. The doctor informs the grandfather that he only has a couple of hours to live. However, when the grandson arrives, a series of misunderstandings and mishaps ensue as they attempt to fulfill the old man's last wishes, only to later discover that the report is false.