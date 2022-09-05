Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nature Is Our Greatest Teacher, Says Chiranjeevi

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday said that 'Nature is our greatest teacher'.

Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 8:02 pm

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday said that 'Nature is our greatest teacher'.

Taking to Twitter to express his wishes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the top star of Telugu cinema said, "Besides 'Teachers', Nature is our greatest Teacher.

"If we think of it, every living organism in nature, every situation, every story of every human teaches us something every single moment -- what to do, what not to do in life. We are the eternal students of life! #HappyTeachersDay!"

The Telugu superstar was not the only one to express his wishes to teachers on the occasion.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari too wished everyone a happy Teachers' Day.

She said: "Be curious. Admit mistakes. Learn. Evolve. Acknowledge and listen to another person. Know whom to listen to and what to absorb and what to discard! Be your best self every moment of everyday.

"Count your blessings when you have generous loving teachers. To every teacher I've had every step of the way, Happy Teachers' Day."

Related stories

Deaths Due To Blood Shortage Prompted Chiranjeevi To Set Up Blood Bank

Chiranjeevi Gifts Personal Accident Insurance Cards To Blood Donors

Chiranjeevi On Box-Office Failure Of ‘Acharya’: Poor Content Gets Rejected, I Am A Victim Myself

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Megastar Chiranjeevi Nature Telugu Actors Twitter Teachers Day Aditi Rao Hydari India
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro