Art & Entertainment

Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's separation rumours have surfaced online in the past few days. However, neither of them have made an official statement confirming or denying the claims.

Instagram
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In 2020, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement, and despite the COVID-19 lockdown, they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child, Agastya Pandya. The couple has long shared their affection for each other on social media, whether on birthdays or anniversaries. However, in recent times, fans have noticed a change that has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. The actress removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram profile, leading to various speculations.

Days after rumours of a split with the Indian cricketer surfaced, the model posted a selfie taken in an elevator, sparking further interest. 

In the photo posted, she looked simple yet stylish, wearing a white top paired with denims. She accessorized her ensemble with stylish eyewear, delicate earrings, a cross necklace, a wristwatch, several rings, and a chic luxury bag. In another photo, she shared an image of Jesus guiding a young child by the hand through a farm. In the caption, she added emojis depicting a white bird, a white heart, a cross, and glitter.

Hours prior to that, the model had posted a gym pic on her Instagram Story with the song ‘Reckless Love’ by Cory Asbury in the background. In the mirror selfie, her face is partially covered by the phone she’s using to take the photo. Additionally, she’s seen holding an adorable dog. The lyrics which appear on screen stated, “There’s no shadow You won’t light up. Mountain You won’t climb up. Coming after me. There’s no wall You won’t kick down. Lie You won’t tear down. Coming after me.”

Natasa Stankovics Story
Natasa Stankovic's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Recently, a source told the Bombay Times that there’s trouble in their marriage for the past six months. “The couple is likely to head for a separation. However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Also, news about this being a PR campaign is untrue,” the informer stated. It’s important to know that neither Hardik nor Natasa have confirmed these claims. An official statement is highly awaited.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises