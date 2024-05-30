Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside

Hours prior to that, the model had posted a gym pic on her Instagram Story with the song ‘Reckless Love’ by Cory Asbury in the background. In the mirror selfie, her face is partially covered by the phone she’s using to take the photo. Additionally, she’s seen holding an adorable dog. The lyrics which appear on screen stated, “There’s no shadow You won’t light up. Mountain You won’t climb up. Coming after me. There’s no wall You won’t kick down. Lie You won’t tear down. Coming after me.”