Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside

In 2020, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement, and despite the COVID-19 lockdown, they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child, Agastya Pandya. The couple has long shared their affection for each other on social media, whether on birthdays or anniversaries. However, in recent times, fans have noticed a change that has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. The actress removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram profile, leading to various speculations.
Days after rumours of a split with the Indian cricketer surfaced, the model posted a selfie taken in an elevator, sparking further interest.
In the photo posted, she looked simple yet stylish, wearing a white top paired with denims. She accessorized her ensemble with stylish eyewear, delicate earrings, a cross necklace, a wristwatch, several rings, and a chic luxury bag. In another photo, she shared an image of Jesus guiding a young child by the hand through a farm. In the caption, she added emojis depicting a white bird, a white heart, a cross, and glitter.
Hours prior to that, the model had posted a gym pic on her Instagram Story with the song ‘Reckless Love’ by Cory Asbury in the background. In the mirror selfie, her face is partially covered by the phone she’s using to take the photo. Additionally, she’s seen holding an adorable dog. The lyrics which appear on screen stated, “There’s no shadow You won’t light up. Mountain You won’t climb up. Coming after me. There’s no wall You won’t kick down. Lie You won’t tear down. Coming after me.”
Recently, a source told the Bombay Times that there’s trouble in their marriage for the past six months. “The couple is likely to head for a separation. However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Also, news about this being a PR campaign is untrue,” the informer stated. It’s important to know that neither Hardik nor Natasa have confirmed these claims. An official statement is highly awaited.