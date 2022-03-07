Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Naseeruddin Shah Reveals He Is Suffering From Onomatomania

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has opened up on his condition, onomatomania. He explains further what the condition is all about.

Naseeruddin Shah Reveals He Is Suffering From Onomatomania
Naseeruddin Shah Instagram

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 1:42 pm

Actor Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up that he is suffering from a condition called onomatomania. In it, a person keeps repeating a particular word or a phrase. He mentioned that it does not let him rest even while he’s sleeping.

While speaking to the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, he talked about the condition. “I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” he said. He went on to explain, “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

He also mentioned his wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah, saying that they recommend books to each other but rarely pick them. Lately, the couple attended the wedding of Ratna Pathak Shah's sister, actress Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’, where he played the role of actress Deepika Padukone’s father. He also starred in the comedy-drama show ‘Kaun Banega Shikharwat’ recently that starred actress Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and many others.

