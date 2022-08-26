Nani Reinvents Himself For 'Dasara', Film To Hit Screens Early Next Year

Telugu star Nani's first pan Indian film, 'Dasara', will hits screens worldwide on March 30, 2023, its makers announced on Friday.

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The rustic mass action entertainer is being produced on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri for the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Coming out of his comfort zone, Nani plays a rustic character in this movie. The actor underwent a rugged makeover to play this character. In particular, his Telangana dialect in the film's announcement video took people by surprise.

The film, which is being released for Ram Navami, will look to capitalise on a four-day long weekend. Sources say that the unit is hoping to also capitalise on the summer holidays.

The unit also released a new poster on the occasion. Nani sports a rugged appearance in the poster and has a liquor bottle in his hand. In the background, a portrait of yesteryear actress, Silk Smitha, can be seen.

Sources say the film's shooting resumed on Thursday in Hyderabad. The entire lead cast is taking part in the shoot.

The film's story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in Peddapalli district. It's a first-of-its-kind story and Nani will be seen in a never before seen character.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan handling its cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.