Saturday, May 28, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Nandamuri Balakrishna Flaunts A Fierce Avatar In The Poster Of His Next Film

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the makers of #NBK107 revealed a new ferocious poster of the movie.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Instagram/ @balakrishna_nandamuri_

Updated: 28 May 2022 5:28 pm

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni are collaborating for an upcoming mass movie, which is tentatively titled #NBK107. Today, May 28, marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and the makers shared a new poster on the occasion. The poster shows Balakrishna in a fierce avatar and he gives a perfect tribute to his father. 

The actor is seen in a full white outfit with a beard and moustache, holding a blood-laden sword. A huge crowd, most probably at a holy place, is seen in the background. The makers shared the new poster via Twitter. 

According to Pinkvilla, 40% of the shoot is completed and the team is happy with the output so far. The movie is billed as a commercial entertainer and actress Shruti Haasan plays the female lead with Duniya Vijay as the villain. NBK107 marks the first collaboration of Balakrishna and Haasan. However, this is the third time Haasan will be working with Malineni after ‘Balupu’ and ‘Krack’. 

Composer S. Thaman will give the music while Rishi Punjabi handles the camera. Naveen Yarneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film on a big budget. National award winner, Navin Nooli is the editor while AS Prakash handles the production design. 

