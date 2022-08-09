Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Namrata Shirodkar To Mahesh Babu On Birthday: You Light Up My World Like Nobody Else

Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, on Tuesday wished her husband a happy birthday saying that he lit up her world like nobody else.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu Instagram/@namratashirodkar

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 1:42 pm

Taking to Instagram, the former actress, posting a picture of her husband, said, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."


Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu from various parts of the country and the world on social media.

On the occasion of his birthday, over 200 special shows of his blockbuster film, 'Pokiri' have been organised in theatres around the world. Industry sources say that this is a never before record for an Indian film.

Fans of actor Mahesh Babu have organised these special screenings to mark the actor's birthday.

The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Namrata Shirodkar Mahesh Babu Celebrity Birthday Pokiri Birthday Wishes Celebration Celebrity Couple
