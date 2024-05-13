'Namacool' Trailer Review: Hina Khan Is A Part Of A Brewing Bromance In This College Drama

Hina Khan is the star in the trailer for ‘Namacool.’ Her screen presence is so alluring that you cannot take your eyes off her. On the other hand, Aaron Koul will also be an interesting face to look out for because this role looks pretty much up his alley. He looks in his element throughout. The trailer did not reveal much about the plot but the camaraderie between the actors was refreshing. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Hina Khan at her best.” A second fan commented, “Hina Khan you kill it. Beauty.” A third fan said, “Hina Khan looks most beautiful.”