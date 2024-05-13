Art & Entertainment

'Namacool' Trailer Review: Hina Khan Is A Part Of A Brewing Bromance In This College Drama

Starring Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul, the trailer of 'Namacool' is here. It will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from May 17 onwards.

YouTube
Hina Khan in 'Namacool' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Starting as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Hina Khan has come a long way. The actor has moved away from television and is now exploring mediums such as films and OTT. The trailer of her upcoming web series, ‘Namacool’, was released recently. The trailer has started trending on social media and the actor has become the talk of the town.

The 1:18 minute long trailer of ‘Namacool’ opens with a shot of Hina Khan walking down the college corridor in a saree with her hair flowing dramatically. As the trailer progresses, the audience is traduced to Mayank and Piyush. While Piyush gets into an intense situation with Rubiya, on the other hand, Mayank deals with his ‘situationship.’ The two actors look to become popular in college and they find themselves in hilarious as well as sticky situations.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Namacool’ here.

Hina Khan is the star in the trailer for ‘Namacool.’ Her screen presence is so alluring that you cannot take your eyes off her. On the other hand, Aaron Koul will also be an interesting face to look out for because this role looks pretty much up his alley. He looks in his element throughout. The trailer did not reveal much about the plot but the camaraderie between the actors was refreshing. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Hina Khan at her best.” A second fan commented, “Hina Khan you kill it. Beauty.” A third fan said, “Hina Khan looks most beautiful.”

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, ‘Namacool’ stars Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Arjun Koul, Anushka Kaushik, Abhishek Bajaj, Faisal Malik, Aadil Khan, and Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar in key roles. The series will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from May 17 onwards.

