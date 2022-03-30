Nagarjuna Wraps Up Intense Shoot Schedule of 'The Ghost' In Dubai

Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be seen in the high-octane action entertainer ‘The Ghost’ directed by Praveen Sattaru alongside actress Sonal Chauhan. The team has completed a crucial shooting schedule in Dubai as of now.

The schedule included some intense stunts, important scenes and a romantic song. ‘The Ghost’ is being made on a grand scale in terms of visuals, locations, technicalities and other aspects to give a holistic experience to the audience. The highlight of all the stunt scenes in the movie will be the action scene shot in the desert.

A still of Sonal Chauhan and Nagarjuna from 'The Ghost'.

As visible in the posters, both the lead actors Nagarjuna and Chauhan will be seen playing the roles of Interpol agents. ‘The Ghost’ will also see Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in crucial roles.

The film is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under Tree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

The film’s cinematographer is Mukesh G, art director is Brahma Kadali and stunt directors are Robin Subbu and Nabha Master.

Nagarjuna was last seen on the silver screen in the Telugu hit film 'Bangarraju', which released in January this year. The movie also starred his son Naga Chaitanya and was a sequel of 2011 film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.

Besides 'The Ghost', he will next be seen in Bollywood film 'Brahmastra' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will be reportedly made in three parts. The first part of the film is said to release this year, with Kapoor and Bhatt's first looks already revealed.