Naga Chaitanya Confirms His OTT Debut, Will Be Seen in 'Dootha'

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, through his Instagram post on Tuesday (March 1) announced that he has started shooting for his debut web series 'Dootha'. The rumours around being part of this project, came to an end with him making the official announcement.

The picture uploaded on Naga Chaitanya's official Instagram and social media account showed the script of the web series, which is said to be a supernatural thriller. The first page of the script had the name of the series written along with a quote by W.H Auden. The quote reads, "I and the public know What all the schoolchildren learn, Those To whom evil is done Do evil in return.

The script is seen resting on the keyboard of a laptop which is playing a scene of Naga Chaitanya, in what appears to be from the series.

According to Bollywood Life 'Dootha' is said to be directed by Vikram Kumar, who also has directed Chaitanya's next film 'Thank You'. The actor's fans have been eager to learn about the project and often are seen asking about it on social media. However, the specifics have remained a secret.

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the Telugu film 'Bangrraju' alongside father Nagarjuna in January this year. The movie was a sequel to the 2016 film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.

Besides this, Naga Chaitanya will also be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading role.

In Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in 'Thank You', alongside actress Raashi Khanna in the leading role.