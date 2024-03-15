‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta recently grabbed attention for their rumoured engagement. However, when news of their engagement started getting viral on social media, Raj took to his Instagram and called the rumours ‘baseless.’ Munmun too stated on social media, “Oh no not again… moving on to some ‘real’ news…”
However, the actress has yet again decided to clear the air and criticised fake news. She mentioned that she is rather focused on moving on to better things. On her Instagram post, she wrote, “Funny how FAKE news spreads like wildfire and keeps coming back like a boomerang. Putting things straight again! Not Engaged. Not Married. Not Pregnant. Also, IF and WHEN I do marry, Whether a younger man or an older one I shall do it PROUDLY. Honey! That’s my Bengali genes. Always proud and brave. Joi Maa Durga”
She further added, “Not gonna be putting my energy to fake things anymore. Moving on to better things in life. God is kind and Life is beautiful.”
Nonetheless, this is not the first time that rumours about their relationship surfaced online before. In 2021 as well, both actors had issued statements, and Raj had said, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent.” Munmun too had criticised the derogatory comments against her.
For those caught unaware, Munmun (36) plays Babita in the show, while Raj (27) portrayed the role of Tapu Jethalal Gada from 2017 to 2022. The show, which completed 4,000 episodes in February this year, airs on Sony SAB.