Nonetheless, this is not the first time that rumours about their relationship surfaced online before. In 2021 as well, both actors had issued statements, and Raj had said, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent.” Munmun too had criticised the derogatory comments against her.