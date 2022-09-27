Mukesh Chhabra To Conduct Casting Initiative In London For Second Time

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, whose casting in 'Brahmastra' is garnering praise from the audience, is set to take his initiative 'Just Act' to London, for the second time.



Chhabra, who is well-known for his casting choices in Bollywood movies, expanded his workshop across the globe and has engaged students and aspiring actors for the same.



Speaking on Just Act's second visit to London, Mukesh said in a statement, "My team and I make a conscious effort to search for fresh talent globally. With our initiative 'Just Act' we have already spread the word internationally and once again we are back with the workshop to encourage and drive more people to live their dreams. It is a sincere effort to help talents to improvise their skills and enhance their acting."



Sharing his advice with film enthusiasts he added, "I always advise people to work on perfecting their art which only happens with ample practice and that definitely will help them to figure out what suits them and what they are good at. My aim has always been to bring new talent on the screen for the audience and it will continue to be so."



'Just Act' will take place at Central London from October 9-16.