The 71st Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards were held at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. The prestigious award show that honours the best in sound was hosted by Patton Oswalt. The newly elected MPSE President David Barber was also present at the event. The award show saw ‘Oppenheimer’ emerging as the winner in two categories. Apart from this Cillian Murphy starrer, movies like ‘Maestro’, and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ were also honoured.
Speaking at the event, David Barber said, “What makes this event so special is that we come together from around the world as a sound community to celebrate each other. We celebrate each other’s artistry and each other’s achievements. MPSE members are an extraordinarily passionate and giving group of sound enthusiasts who exemplify the meaning of ‘community’.”
Here’s a complete list of winners of the 2024 MPSE Golden Reel Awards.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Faster”’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation: ‘The Monkey King’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary: ‘Our Planet II: “Chapter 3: The Next Generation”’
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary: ‘Pianoforte’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary: ‘32 Sounds’
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue /ADR: ‘Alan Wake 2’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects/Foley: Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 2’
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form: Dave: Met Gala
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form: ‘The Mandalorian: “The Return”’
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form: ‘The Last of Us: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ADR: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes”’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects/Foley: ‘All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award): ‘Dive’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature: ‘The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature: ‘Society of the Snow’
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture: ‘Maestro’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR: ‘Oppenheimer’
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley: ‘Oppenheimer’
Congratulations to all the winners!