Cillian Murphy Smashed His Head Open, Courtesy 'Amazing' Pillow

Blunt, Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr were all on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ reports deadline.com.

She said: “I just felt (what) Cillian needed, even more than food, was sleep on this movie. So I got him this very beautiful pillow that I’m obsessed with … it’s a Hastens pillow.

“He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night — this is what he told me the next day — And he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow, misjudged where it was, and smashed his head open on the bedside table."