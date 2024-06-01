Outlook’s Verdict

Throughout its six episodes, the makers of ‘Eric’ have skillfully integrated key characters and important themes into the narrative in gripping ways. In this portrayal of New York, suspicion hangs over everyone; even the wealthy and influential, including Vincent's affluent and politically connected family, are depicted as potential antagonists. Almost every character appears to harbor secrets or culpability, blurring the lines between innocence and guilt. This works for the show because you have something new to look forward to in every episode. But at the same time, the makers have added a lot of elements in this limited show because of which it struggles to find its footing and is reduced to just another story of how monsters are just the people around us. With strong performances, the show still makes for a good watch. I am going with 3.5 stars.