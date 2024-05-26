From the first scene itself, ‘Bitter Sweet Hell’ lures you in with its enthralling narrative. A plethora of tension takes over every alternate scene, hinting at the tumultuous events yet to unfold within the picture-perfect Choi family. As the narrative further unfolds, it becomes evident that the family has a wealth of secrets, each revelation more shocking than the last. With the arrival of the next episode, the mystery deepens. With the help of an exceptional cast, the clever script by Nam Ji-yeon keeps you guessing at all times, ensuring that there is never a dull moment. The storytelling is nothing short of riveting, as every character introduced so far is shrouded in layers of emotional complexity, backed by believable back stories.