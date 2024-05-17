K Drama

'Bitter Sweet Hell' Teaser Review: Kim Hee-sun Reluctantly Teams Up With Her Seemingly Suspicious MIL Lee Hye-young

'Bitter Sweet Hell' premieres on May 24 at 9:50 PM KST and will be available to stream on Viki. Check out its third teaser below.

Instagram
'Bitter Sweet Hell' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The makers of the highly anticipated Friday-Saturday drama ‘Bitter Sweet Hell’ from MBC have unveiled its third teaser, offering viewers another tantalizing glimpse into its captivating storyline.

In the 51-second teaser, Noh Young-won gets really mad, while her husband Choi Jae-jin dances happily, clueless about the frustration and tension around him. She wonders if someone who lied for 15 years can still be considered part of the family. Her mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang, ends up comforting her. And then suddenly, a voice warns about a possible murder plot: “Be careful. There might be a novel about a daughter-in-law’s murder.” Young-won looks suspicious, completely opposite of Hong Sa-gang’s calm actions. Young-won starts doubting her mother-in-law ever since as someone calls her a witch, and says that she can’t be trusted. Soon after, Young-won ends up behind bars, urged by her mother-in-law to trust her. They reluctantly team up to solve a mystery, but Young-won remains suspicious throughout as they encounter dangerous situations. The teaser ends with Hong Sa-gang saying, “Don’t you get it yet? We’re a team now.”

Watch the exciting teaser here:

The teaser for this upcoming drama is a whirlwind of emotions and suspense, offering viewers a tantalizing glimpse into a complex web of relationships and intrigue. At the heart of the drama is the tumultuous dynamics of the family which will hopefully be portrayed with captivating depth by the talented cast. From the onset, there’s a gripping narrative, and that has been intensified by the use of darker hues. Amidst the emotional turmoil, there appear to be moments of empathy and vulnerability. As a suspense thriller, you’re likely to be on the edge of their seats, eager to uncover the truth behind the characters’ motivations. Intriguing, emotionally charged, and shrouded in mystery, this K-Drama promises a riveting story that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

‘Bitter Sweet Hell’ generates high anticipation with its stellar cast, featuring Kim Hee-sun, Lee Hye-young, Kim Nam-hee, Jae Chan, Yeonwoo, Hwang Chan-sung, Shin So-yul, and more. This ensemble will intricately depict the relationships within the storyline. Director Lee Dong-hyun has joined forces with writer Nam Ji-yeon for this K-Drama.

The production team commented, “The actors each have their own strong and distinct colours, and they joined forces to create a new and unique atmosphere that hasn’t been seen before.”

‘Bitter Sweet Hell’ premieres on May 24 at 9:50 PM KST and will be available to stream on Viki.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lecturing India On Human Rights Would Not Work: Indian American Lawmakers
  2. Swati Maliwal FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar Slapped, Kicked, Hit Me,' Kejriwal Aide Booked
  3. Maratha Quota Agitation Overshadows Maharashtra’s Poll Pitch
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Where Political Parties Stand On Reservation And Social Justice
  5. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
Entertainment News
  1. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly File For Divorce, Actor Moves Out of J-Lo's Home
  2. 'Pushpa' Actor Fahadh Faasil To Collaborate With 'Drishyam' Director Jeethu Joseph On His Next
  3. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In A Falguni Shane Peacock Gown At 'Megalopolis' Screening
  4. Pankaj Udhas Birth Anniversary Special: 'Chitti Aayi Hai' To 'Chupke Chupke', 10 Songs That Capture His Musical Genius
  5. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  2. LPGA Tournament: Rose Zhang Withdraws Due To Illness After Playing Three Holes
  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Wankhede Stadium? Know Mumbai's Weather Forecast
  4. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Takes Early Lead Over Jordan Spieth
  5. SRH Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
World News
  1. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  4. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  5. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup