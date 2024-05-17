'Bitter Sweet Hell' Teaser Review: Kim Hee-sun Reluctantly Teams Up With Her Seemingly Suspicious MIL Lee Hye-young

In the 51-second teaser, Noh Young-won gets really mad, while her husband Choi Jae-jin dances happily, clueless about the frustration and tension around him. She wonders if someone who lied for 15 years can still be considered part of the family. Her mother-in-law, Hong Sa-gang, ends up comforting her. And then suddenly, a voice warns about a possible murder plot: “Be careful. There might be a novel about a daughter-in-law’s murder.” Young-won looks suspicious, completely opposite of Hong Sa-gang’s calm actions. Young-won starts doubting her mother-in-law ever since as someone calls her a witch, and says that she can’t be trusted. Soon after, Young-won ends up behind bars, urged by her mother-in-law to trust her. They reluctantly team up to solve a mystery, but Young-won remains suspicious throughout as they encounter dangerous situations. The teaser ends with Hong Sa-gang saying, “Don’t you get it yet? We’re a team now.”