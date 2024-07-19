Outlook’s Verdict

What works for ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’ is the strong screenplay written by Blessy and the performance by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story revolves entirely on Najeeb and explores his emotions with great depth. But at times, you are forced to think how the film would have panned out if we were also shown what his family was going through – especially Sainu. The movie takes time with every scene. Blessy has taken his time to make sure that every scene is shot with utmost detail and precision. This slow burn might not work with certain viewers especially when you want to know more and more about Najeeb and how he manages to escape. Additionally, the graphics could have been a little better. Overall, the movie is a poignant and emotional watch. I am going with 4 stars.