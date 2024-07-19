Back in 2008, National Award-winning director Blessy wanted to adapt Benyamin’s book – ‘Aadujeevitham’ – into a film. He bought the rights from the author and started working on the screenplay. After hitting multiple roadblocks, Blessy got this film on the silver screen after almost 16 years. The movie was released in cinemas in March. This Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer grossed over Rs 160 crore after a successful theatrical run. The survival drama has now made its way to Netflix. In case you are planning to add ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’ to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about this film.
‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’: Story
The story revolves around Najeeb (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), a lower-middle-class Muslim man hailing from Kerala. Along with Hakim (played by KR Gokul), Najeeb flies to Saudi Arabia after arranging for a visa from an acquaintance in his village. However, when the duo reaches the Middle East, they are stranded as they do not know their employer, and neither do they know any language apart from their mother tongue. As they wait for someone to pick them up from the airport, a local Arab approaches them, and they mistake him for their employer. The Arab takes them to a desert and makes them work in different goat herds.
Najeeb loses track of how long he has been in the desert in dire conditions. He sees the demise of his fellow goatherd and it fuels the desire in him to escape. One day, he meets Hakim in the desert, and they plan to escape with a Somalian goatherd – Ibrahim Khadiri (played by Jimmy Jean-Louis) – who knows the escape routes. However, as they escape the barren land, they come face to face with terrible conditions and even death. The movie explores how Najeeb escapes from slavery and makes his way back home.
‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’: Performances
Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered a career-defining performance with his portrayal of Najeeb. The actor starts as a humble man from Kerala with hopes and dreams in his eyes and his act reaches a crescendo when he hangs between life and death in the Middle East. With ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’, the actor has shut down those voices which have often called him out for his inability to portray a wide range of emotions on screen. From hope, vulnerability, despair, and loss, the actor has shown a wide range of emotions. Additionally, he has also elevated his performance with his body language. From the limp to the bleating noise that he makes, he has got into the skin of his character. Every frame with Sukumaran brings out the uncertainty and longing that his character goes through with utmost ease. It feels like you are watching Najeeb and his hardships on the screen and not Sukumaran.
Amala Paul, on the other hand, has limited screen time in the film. She has delivered exactly what was asked of her. Had she been given more screen time, I’m pretty sure she would have complemented Sukumaran with finesse.
KR Gokul as Hakim starts on a shaky note, but when the film picks up action, he delivers an earnest performance in the scenes when he tries to escape the desert. Jimmy Jean-Louis, as Ibrahim Khadiri, was a surprise. I did not expect much from his performance, but he managed to wow me. His role is akin to a messiah, and he did full justice to it.
‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Blessy’s hard work is extremely evident in ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.’ He has taken a bestselling book and has picked up some of the most important events to weave a poignant story. The screenplay is excellent as the movie has enough elements to keep you interested despite the long runtime. You will not find yourself hitting the skip button as the movie keeps peeling layer after layer and continues to surprise you. The director has explored elements in the film - from the desert to camels, goats, and even vultures. Additionally, the script is also well written, and it leaves you feeling all kinds of emotions.
The movie is a visual masterpiece. For example, when Najeeb finds a water source and he dips his face to drink the water, the camera slowly pans out. As the camera pans out, you can see the resemblance between Najeeb and the goats. This shot is one of the defining shots in the film. Or even that poignant scene when goats surround Najeeb after he was assaulted by the Khafeel will make you emotional. Not just one, but multiple shots will stay with you even after the credits have rolled.
The music by AR Rahman perfectly encapsulates the mood of the film. His music exudes a sense of hope and longing which is in sync with what Najeeb has been feeling ever since he was forced into slavery. The music that follows when Najeeb is in Kerala makes you feel giddy and mushy since he is with Sainu. ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’s music perfectly balances these two ends of the spectrum.
‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’: Cast & Crew
Director: Blessy
Writer: Blessy
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Talib Al Balushi, Shobha Mohan, Rik Aby, Robin Das
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 2 hours 53 minutes
Languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada
‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental supervision.
Outlook’s Verdict
What works for ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’ is the strong screenplay written by Blessy and the performance by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story revolves entirely on Najeeb and explores his emotions with great depth. But at times, you are forced to think how the film would have panned out if we were also shown what his family was going through – especially Sainu. The movie takes time with every scene. Blessy has taken his time to make sure that every scene is shot with utmost detail and precision. This slow burn might not work with certain viewers especially when you want to know more and more about Najeeb and how he manages to escape. Additionally, the graphics could have been a little better. Overall, the movie is a poignant and emotional watch. I am going with 4 stars.