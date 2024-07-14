When ‘Aadujeevitham’ or ‘The Goat Life’ was released in theatres in March this year, the Blessy directorial broke all records at the box office. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer raked in over Rs 160 crores at the box office. After a successful theatrical run, the movie has now locked its OTT release date.
Taking to their Instagram, Netflix India announced that ‘The Goat Life’ will be available to stream on its platform from July 19 onwards. The movie will be available to stream in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The OTT giant shared a poster of the film that featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in a rugged avatar. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “A story of courage, hope, and survival. Idhu Najeebinte athijeevana katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on 19 July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi!”
Check out the announcement by Netflix here.
The announcement has fetched over 128K likes. Reacting to the post, fans took to the comments to express their joy. One fan wrote, “Saw this movie in theatre 3 months before, pure Goosebumps, what an acting by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Superb Movie.” A second fan mentioned, “Most Awaited movie in OTT.” A third fan commented, “Saw in theaters, can't wait to rewatch in Netflix.”
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Jimmy Jean-Louis, ‘The Goat Life’ revolves around the life of Najeeb – a Malayali immigrant labourer. His life takes a drastic turn when he is forced into slavery and is made to live in dire settings. He is forced to work as a goat herder in a desert in Saudi Arabia. The movie is based on a book by the same name by Benyamin.