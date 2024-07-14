Taking to their Instagram, Netflix India announced that ‘The Goat Life’ will be available to stream on its platform from July 19 onwards. The movie will be available to stream in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The OTT giant shared a poster of the film that featured Prithviraj Sukumaran in a rugged avatar. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “A story of courage, hope, and survival. Idhu Najeebinte athijeevana katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on 19 July in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi!”